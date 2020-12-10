TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SBPD asks for help identifying a subject

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara police are asking the public’s help to identify this man, who was involved in a downtown altercation in September.

SANTA BARBARA – The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a male subject.

He was involved in a downtown altercation in September.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have information on the man in the photo, contact Detective Aijian at 805-897-2345 or raijian@sbpd.com.

— Grayce McCormick

SBPD clarifies parking enforcement

COURTESY PHOTO

The city of Santa Barbara is reminding residents that vehicles parked on city streets or structures must observe all other parking requirements except for street sweeping.

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara has issued some clarification about parking enforcement during the governor’s stay-at-home order.

The Santa Barbara Police Department suspended street sweeping enforcement effective this week and through the entirety of the governor’s order. (The suspension started Tuesday, and the order will continue through at least Dec. 28.)

All other enforcement will continue during this time.

All timed parking signs are in full force to support business activity that is still open.

In addition, bike lanes, red zones and other permitted parking spaces are being enforced throughout the city.

Vehicles parked on city streets or structures must observe all other parking requirements and laws outside of being granted dispensation from street sweeping.

— Grayce McCormick