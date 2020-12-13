Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Six injured in single-vehicle crash

Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon on State Route 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. A minivan crashed off the side of the roadway and fell approximately 50 feet into a nearby riverbed. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were assisted by several local fire agencies, as well as Cal star and the County Air Support helicopter, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Two people suffered major injuries, one suffered moderate injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, Capt. Bertucelli said. One patient was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the others were transported via ground ambulance for treatment, he said.

Traffic restrictions were in place for a time after the crash, the cause of which is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive. The closure will also include the onramps and offramps at Evans Avenue, Ortega Hill Road and Sheffield Drive. Similar intermittent overnight closures are planned Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will also be closed between Casitas Pass Road and Santa Claus Lane, as well as the onramps and offramps at Linden Avenue and Santa Monica Road.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, the northbound onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed as work crews transplant palm trees.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane, as well as from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road. The closure will also include the offramp at Evans Avenue and the onramp at Wallace Avenue.

A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Thursday.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project, with an anticipated reopening date set for 2023. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months and could reopen by the end of 2021.

Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic at the San Ysidro Road and North Jameson Lane intersection during morning peak periods, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. New stop signs will be installed to create a four-way, stop-controlled intersection at the southbound 101 offramp and San Ysidro Road. Flaggers will assist in this area as needed.

The combination of new stop signs and flaggers will enable a better flow of traffic during the detour that uses the southbound 101 offramp at San Ysidro Road.

The southbound onramp and offramp at Reynolds Avenue remains closed for up to 16 weeks, and the offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed for at least six weeks.

Crews will also continue excavating near the Sheffield Drive interchange and installing shoring piles to support the construction zone. In addition, work on the side support for the new southbound bridge and retaining walls will continue.

Work is also ongoing for the Evans Avenue undercrossing and the North Padaro Lane interchange.

Crews are working on drainage improvements on southbound 101 between Carpinteria and Reynolds avenues, as well as the highway ramps at Reynolds Avenue. Electrical work is also being done on the Reynolds freeway ramps.

The landscaping contractor is working on new irrigation lines and will then move over near Casitas Pass and Carpinteria Creek to install plants.

— Mitchell White