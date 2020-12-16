Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Police investigating separate shootings

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating two different shootings that occurred Monday and left two men injured.

Around 12:10 p.m. Monday, police were notified that a shooting victim had arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center. The adult male arrived at the emergency room via private vehicle and the victim had suffered a gunshot wound and received treatment.

Police later determined the shooting occurred in the area of Depot and Chapel streets, according to a department news release.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Marian for treatment and was in critical condition, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate both shootings. Members of the public with information related to the incidents are asked to contact police by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2277. To leave a tip on the police tip line, call 805-928-3781 ext 2677.

— Mitchell White

Pavement project continues

SANTA BARBARA — Conduit installation work is continuing on portions of Santa Barbara Street as part of the FY20B Pavement Maintenance Project.

The work began Nov. 3, with the new underground conduit and wiring aimed at ensuring reliable traffic signal operations in the area. Most of the existing equipment is 50 to 60 years old and near the end of its service life, according to city officials.

Detours in the surrounding areas will be in effect to minimize construction duration and disruption to normal traffic flow. Traffic control and temporary delays should be expected along Santa Barbara Street and associated cross streets. Access will be maintained for residents and businesses, although temporary disruptions should be anticipated, especially while paving activities are taking place.

Road closures and detours are expected at the following dates and locations: today to Friday, at Garden and Anapamu streets; and Jan. 4 to 6, at Santa Barbara and Micheltorena streets.

No parking signs will be posted at least 72 hours prior to construction and detour signs will be in place. The city has contracted with Granite Construction, who is working on the project in conjunction with Earthbound Electric. The project is funded through Measure C.

— Mitchell White