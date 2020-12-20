Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Seven arrested in DUI checkpoint

SANTA MARIA — A total of seven people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in Santa Maria, police said.

The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Blosser. Five drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, and two were arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to a department news release.

A total of 116 vehicles were screened and no arrests were made for other criminal charges, police said.

The location of the checkpoint was based on a history of crashes and DUII arrests. Authorities said the primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. Another DUI checkpoint will be conducted in the upcoming months, police said.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White

Motorcyclist critically injured in collision

BUELLTON — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision involving a passenger vehicle on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision was reported around noon Saturday on Highway 101 near Jonata Park Road near Buellton. Arriving units found a single patient, described as a woman in her 30s, down on the roadway, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire paramedics immediately began providing life-saving treatment before the woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via Cal Star for treatment, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested on gun, drug charges

ISLA VISTA — A man was arrested on several felony drug and gun charges on Friday in Isla Vista, authorities said.

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, along with officers from the UCSB Police Department, conducted a search of a residence Friday in the 6700 block of Sueno Road. The search was related to a previous traffic stop on Dec. 5, when several firearms, firearm accessories and narcotics were seized, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

During the enforcement stop, 35-year-old Jered Harwin was identified as a passenger in the vehicle and was cite released on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, Ms. Zick said.

It was discovered that Mr. Harwin was on conditional release from custody while he awaits trial for an unrelated incident. Pursuant to the terms of his court-ordered release, deputies conducted a search of his residence and seized more than 47 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 32 grams of suspected cocaine, three grams of suspected heroin, as well as a loaded, unserialized 9MM pistol with additional ammunition, Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Harwin was arrested and booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for fales, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person — all felonies.

He was released without bail in accordance with the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4, the no bail order.

— Mitchell White