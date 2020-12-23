Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Box truck collision slows traffic

CARPINTERIA — Traffic along the northbound side of Highway 101 was slowed significantly on Tuesday morning following a collision involving a box truck.

The collision was reported before 7 a.m. on the 101 at Santa Monica Road. Both northbound lanes were closed for several hours for emergency guard rail repairs. The No. 2 lane remained closed until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Jim Shivers, spokesman for Caltrans District 5.

The collision caused traffic delays for several miles, as noted by the Carpinteria Fire Protection District.

No injuries were reported.

— Mitchell White

Fatal collision victim identified

BUELLTON — The California Highway Patrol has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision involving a passenger vehicle last weekend as 31-year-old Nicole Grantham, of Paso Robles.

The collision was reported around noon on Saturday on Highway 101 northbound just north of Jonata Park Road near Buellton. Ms. Grantham was riding a Harley Davidson north on the 101 in the No. 2 lane, when a Volkswagen driven by 73-year-old Leslie Leaney, of Santa Maria, crossed southbound traffic and stopped within the center median before entering the northbound traffic lanes, the CHP said.

Ms. Leaney proceeded onto the 101 northbound and drove from the No.1 lane into the No. 2 lane, “directly into the path” of Ms. Grantham, authorities said.

The Harley collided into the rear of the Volkswagen and Ms. Grantham was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, the CHP said.

The collision remains under investigation. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor, the CHP said.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact CHP Officer Bennett at the Buellton-area office at 805-688-5551.

— Mitchell White

Fatal shooting victim identified

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department has identified the man who was fatally injured in a shooting last week as 20-year-old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla, of Santa Maria.

The shooting was reported around 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the 800 block of West Donovan Road. Officers responded and found Mr. Nunez-Escamilla had suffered fatal injuries in the shooting. The unknown suspect or suspects fled the area prior to police arrival, according to a department news release.

The department’s Detective Bureau is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Preast at 805-928-3781 ext. 1683, or by leaving an anonymous tip by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

— Mitchell White

SMPD participates in sober driving campaign

SANTA MARIA — Officers with the Santa Maria Police Department will be on patrol over the next several days looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The local department’s efforts are part of a national campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” which shows zero tolerance for drunk driving in an effort to keep roads safe, according to a department news release.

“This year has been challenging and difficult on all of us,” Sgt. Michael McGehee said in a statement. “The last thing we need is another tragedy. Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone can have a safe holiday.”

Members of the public are reminded that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White