Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

One injured in structure fire

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews doused the fire before it impacted the main structure.

GOLETA — One person suffered moderate injuries and an accessory unit sustained major damage in a fire Friday morning in Goleta, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 3:02 a.m. Friday in the 7500 block of Durham Place in Goleta. Arriving units reported heavy fire activity from a distance and as crews got on scene they found the accessory unit fully involved in fire, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was burning near the main structure of the home and fire spread to nearby vegetation around the structure. Crews conducted an aggressive interior attack through the main house and prevented the fire from spreading from the involved unit, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The person who was injured was evaluated on scene. It was unclear if the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Arriving units reported heavy fire activity as they responded to the blaze.

Fire breaks out at Funk Zone restaurant

SANTA BARBARA — A fire caused water and smoke damage to The Lark restaurant in the Funk Zone on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. Initial reports indicated the fire alarms were sounding at the restaurant on Anacapa Street, and police responded to the scene and reported the building was full of smoke, said Battalion Chief Jim McCoy, spokesman for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

A structure fire response was conducted and crews on scene found a small fire in the front bar area. The sprinkler system helped keep the fire in check until crews put it out, Battalion Chief McCoy told the News-Press.

Crews remained on scene for salvage and overhaul. The restaurant owners were called to the scene as well.

An investigator responded on Friday to determine the cause of the fire, though it was believed to be accidental. The restaurant was closed for Christmas.

— Mitchell White

Assistance sought locating at-risk missing adult

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old Ronald Taylor.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old Ronald Taylor.

Mr. Taylor suffers from severe medical issues and may not be taking his medicine. He does not drive any vehicles and does not have a cell phone. There are no known locations Mr. Taylor frequents, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

Mr. Taylor is 5-foot-3 and weighs 195 lbs. He has blondish, gray hair and blue eyes, wears glasses and has facial hair. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 6 a.m. to noon today, the northbound offramp at Evans Avenue will be closed.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive. The closure will also include the onramps and offramps at Evans Avenue, Ortega Hill Road and Sheffield Drive. Similar intermittent overnight closures are planned Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will also be closed between Casitas Pass Road and Santa Claus Lane, as well as the onramps and offramps at Linden Avenue and Santa Monica Road.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, the northbound onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed as work crews transplant palm trees.

From 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane, as well as from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road. The closure will also include the offramp at Evans Avenue and the onramp at Wallace Avenue.

A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Thursday.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project, with an anticipated reopening date set for 2023. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months and could reopen by the end of 2021.

Crews will not work on Thursday or Friday in observance of the holiday.

Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic at the San Ysidro Road and North Jameson Lane intersection during morning peak periods, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. New stop signs will be installed to create a four-way, stop-controlled intersection at the southbound 101 offramp and San Ysidro Road. Flaggers will assist in this area as needed.

The combination of new stop signs and flaggers will enable a better flow of traffic during the detour that uses the southbound 101 offramp at San Ysidro Road.

The southbound onramp and offramp at Reynolds Avenue remains closed for up to 16 weeks, and the offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed for at least six weeks.

Crews will also continue excavating near the Sheffield Drive interchange and installing shoring piles to support the construction zone. In addition, work on the side support for the new southbound bridge and retaining walls will continue.

Work is also ongoing for the Evans Avenue undercrossing and the North Padaro Lane interchange.

Crews are working on drainage improvements on southbound 101 between Carpinteria and Reynolds avenues, as well as the highway ramps at Reynolds Avenue. Electrical work is also being done on the Reynolds freeway ramps.

The landscaping contractor is working on new irrigation lines and will then move over near Casitas Pass and Carpinteria Creek to install plants.

— Mitchell White