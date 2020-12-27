Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

At-risk adult located

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department announced Saturday that 57-year-old Ronald Taylor was found safe.

Police issued an alert Thursday night requesting the whereabouts of Mr. Taylor, who reportedly suffers from severe medical issues and was believed not to be taking his medicine.

Department spokesman Anthony Wagner announced Saturday that Mr. Taylor was located.

— Mitchell White

Bridge construction project planned

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara is repairing the original concrete trestles of El Camino de la Luz Bridge on the Mesa.

The trestles were first constructed in the mid 1950s. While other parts of the bridge are also in need of repair, this project will start with the structural support that will extend the design life for another 50 years, officials said.

Subsequent improvements will be scheduled for the bridge as funding is authorized.

The upcoming work will include repairing the three concrete trestles that support the bridge and are in need of patch repairs. As the structure has aged, the concrete has shown signs of spalling and cracking. To prevent further deterioration, the city will repair all the large cracks and seal the entire surface of the trestles with epoxy coated paint for extra protection.

The construction will run through January. The total project cost is $86,000 and is funded by the city’s Wastewater Capital Fund.

The project manager is Heidi Braunger, who can be reached at 805-897-1902 or hbraunger@santabarbaraca.gov.

— Mitchell White

Dog rescued after falling off cliff

COURTESY PHOTO

A 3-year-old dog named Louis was rescued Saturday after falling down the cliff near More Mesa Beach in Goleta. Fire crews put together a high-angle rope system and a firefighter was sent over the side to retrieve the dog, who was uninjured.

GOLETA — A 3-year-old dog was rescued by fire crews on Saturday after falling down a cliff at More Mesa Beach, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The dog, named Louis, reportedly got too close to the edge and rolled down the cliff. Fire crews assessed the situation and put together a high-angle rope rescue system. A firefighter was sent over the side and retrieved the dog, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

The dog was uninjured and “happy to be back with its owner,” Capt. Bertucelli said.

— Mitchell White

Pavement project continues

SANTA BARBARA — Conduit installation work is continuing on portions of Santa Barbara Street as part of the FY20B Pavement Maintenance Project.

The work began Nov. 3, with the new underground conduit and wiring aimed at ensuring reliable traffic signal operations in the area. Most of the existing equipment is 50 to 60 years old and near the end of its service life, according to city officials.

Detours in the surrounding areas will be in effect to minimize construction duration and disruption to normal traffic flow. Traffic control and temporary delays should be expected along Santa Barbara Street and associated cross streets. Access will be maintained for residents and businesses, although temporary disruptions should be anticipated, especially while paving activities are taking place.

Road closures and detours are expected Jan. 4 to 6, at Santa Barbara and Micheltorena streets.

No parking signs will be posted at least 72 hours prior to construction and detour signs will be in place. The city has contracted with Granite Construction, who is working on the project in conjunction with Earthbound Electric. The project is funded through Measure C.

— Mitchell White