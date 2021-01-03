Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Pavement project continues

SANTA BARBARA — Conduit installation work is continuing on portions of Santa Barbara Street as part of the FY20B Pavement Maintenance Project.

The work began Nov. 3, with the new underground conduit and wiring aimed at ensuring reliable traffic signal operations in the area. Most of the existing equipment is 50 to 60 years old and near the end of its service life, according to city officials.

Detours in the surrounding areas will be in effect to minimize construction duration and disruption to normal traffic flow. Traffic control and temporary delays should be expected along Santa Barbara Street and associated cross streets. Access will be maintained for residents and businesses, although temporary disruptions should be anticipated, especially while paving activities are taking place.

Road closures and detours are expected Monday to Wednesday, at Santa Barbara and Micheltorena streets.

No parking signs will be posted at least 72 hours prior to construction and detour signs will be in place. The city has contracted with Granite Construction, who is working on the project in conjunction with Earthbound Electric. The project is funded through Measure C.

— Mitchell White