TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SMPD seeks information in homicide investigation

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a homicide that occurred Jan. 2.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots heard in the 900 block of W El Camino St. Officers found a Hispanic male adult with a fatal gunshot wound.

They did not locate any suspects. The victim’s name will be released after officers notify his family.

Anyone with information can call Detective Kulp at (805) 928-3781 x1643 or the tip line at (805) 928-3781 x2677 (COPPS).

—Annelise Hanshaw