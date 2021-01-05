TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Goleta starts construction on Cathedral Oaks Road

A dip in Cathedral Oaks Road between Glen Annie and Los Carneros roads is scheduled to be fixed over the next two weeks.

GOLETA — Construction crews will begin work today on Cathedral Oaks Road between Glen Annie and Los Carneros roads.

The project, which will take approximately two weeks, will repair the dip in the roadway about a half-mile west of the Cathedral Oaks and Los Carneros intersection.

The project requires half the roadway to be closed while the work is being completed. Flaggers will direct two-way traffic through the single open lane. Work will last from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“The repair method is based on a thorough geotechnical investigation that ultimately showed that a relatively inexpensive method of leveling the roadway could be used. The repair method will also have far less impacts on roadway users by shortening the construction duration,” Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling said.

The construction crew will inject material treatment beneath the road’s surface to repair the concave portion and level it. Roadway asphalt surface repairs will be included in a future project after city officials can confirm that the settling has been resolved.

For additional information, contact City Construction Manager Julie Jang at jjang@cityofgoleta.org or 805-690-5121.

— Annelise Hanshaw

No passengers found in Orcutt fire

ORCUTT — A large passenger vehicle was ablaze at approximately 4:06 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Sherwood Avenue in Orcutt before firefighters knocked down the flames.

When an engine from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department arrived on scene, no vehicle occupants were around. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters brought the fire under control “very rapidly,” according to the fire department’s newsline.

Firefighters deduced that the large vehicle was solely responsible for the fire. The cause is under investigation, and the department plans to check neighborhood security cameras to learn more.

— Annelise Hanshaw