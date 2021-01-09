Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Two men arrested following premise check

Police seized a pair of loaded guns following a premise check Thursday night at a convenience store in the 400 block of North Milpas Street.

SANTA BARBARA — Two Santa Barbara men were arrested Thursday night and are facing multiple felony charges following a premise check at a convenience store in the 400 block of North Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, police said.

Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department’s specialized unit conducted the premise check at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers contacted Gabriel Alejandro Fonseca and Felipe Alejandro Florez, both 27, who are known to officers and associated with a criminal street gang, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

Mr. Fonseca was found to be on active parole. Once he exited the store, officers informed him of their intent to conduct a parole compliance check. As officers moved in, he fled the area.

“As Officers grabbed a hold of Fonseca, he immediately reached for his waist band,” Mr. Wagner said. “Fonseca refused all commands to stop and his actions became more aggressive. Because of this, Fonseca was taken to the ground.”

While on the ground, Mr. Fonseca “continued to violently resist and was able to regain his footing and attempted to flee,” Mr. Wagner said.

“Throughout the struggle, Fonseca continued to reach for his waist band and was calling out to Flores for help,” he said. “Flores, standing near Officers during the struggle at times appeared as if he was going to jump into the struggle to aid Fonseca.”

Additional resources responded and Mr. Fonseca was eventually taken into custody and Mr. Flores was detained.

An officer located a loaded handgun in Mr. Fonseca’s waist band after he was detained and in custody, Mr. Wagner said.

A loaded handgun was also found between the driver seat and center console of a vehicle associated with the two men.

Mr. Fonseca and Mr. Flores were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on numerous felony charges stemming from weapons violations and violating parole, Mr. Wagner said.

— Mitchell White

Help sought in shooting investigation

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in Thursday’s shooting near Goleta that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Thursday inside of a vehicle parked on Burtis Street in unincorporated Santa Barbara. A witness reported hearing gunshots in the area and observed a subject fleeing the area. The witness observed the victims in the vehicle, and ran from the area to call 911, said Lt. Erik Raney, sheriff’s spokesman.

Responding units discovered two men seated in the front seat of the vehicle. One had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The deceased victim is a 19-year-old man from Santa Barbara whose identity was withheld. The other victim is a 19-year-old from Isla Vista who was listed in critical but stable condition on Friday, Lt. Raney said.

The suspect was reported as being a man in his early 20s, white or Hispanic, with dark hair. No additional details were released and the motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

The suspect remains outstanding, though investigators said they do not believe that the general public is at risk.

With the prevalence of home security systems, cameras, and video doorbell technology, investigators are requesting residents within a half mile radius of Burtis Street to check their video systems for any suspicious activity between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Suspicious activity could include unusual vehicles or persons, or activity that seems contrary to normal neighborhood activity.

Anyone with information or video should contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call at 805-681-4171.

— Mitchell White