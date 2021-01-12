TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man charged with attempted murder

SANTA BARBARA — Steve Laurence Malec, a 50-year-old transient, has been charged with attempted murder.

His arrest came after Santa Barbara police responded to a call at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday of a battery-in-progress at the station.

Officers found a transient man in medical distress and started to provide aid until Santa Barbara City Fire personnel and medics arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries consistent with a violent battery.

Police quickly associated Mr. Malec with the assault, according to spokesman Anthony Wagner.

Mr. Malec was arrested on suspicion of and charged with these crimes: assault with force causing great bodily harm, attempted murder and mayhem. He is in the Santa Barbara County Jail, where his bail is set at more than $1 million.

The investigation remains ongoing.

— Dave Mason

Repair work finished on Cathedral Oaks Road

COURTESY PHOTOS

The city of Goleta has fixed a dip in Cathedral Oaks Road. It was about a half-mile west of the street’s intersection with Los Carneros.

GOLETA — The city of Goleta has completed the Cathedral Oaks Road Settlement Repair Project.

The work was finished last week, ahead of schedule.

The project repaired the dip in the roadway, located about a half mile west of the Cathedral Oaks and Los Carneros intersection.

The work consisted of injecting material treatment under the settled roadway to repair the dip and bring the roadway elevations back to level grade, according to the city of Goleta. The project didn’t include surface repairs.

“The repair method was based on a thorough geotechnical investigation that ultimately showed a relatively inexpensive method of leveling the roadway could be used,” Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling said in a statement. “This method also had far lessess impacts on roadway users by shortening the construction duration.”

For more information, contact City Construction Manager Julie Jang at 850-690-5121 or jjang@cityofgoleta.org.

— Dave Mason