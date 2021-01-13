Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Authorities identify fatal shooting victim

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identified the man who was shot and killed in a shooting last week in unincorporated Goleta as 19-year-old Enzo Marino Rastelli, of Santa Barbara.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 at a residence in the 600 block of Burtis Street in unincorporated Goleta. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office declared one person dead and reported that another had been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The surviving victim was a 19-year-old Isla Vista resident whose name was withheld. He was listed in critical but stable condition as of last week.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The suspect was reported as being a man in his early 20s, either white or Hispanic, with dark hair. No additional details were released and the motive for the shooting has yet to be determined, authorities announced last week.

Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help, requesting residents within a half mile radius of Burtis Street to check their video systems for any suspicious activity between the hours of 11 a.m and 1 p.m. Jan. 7. Suspicious activity could include unusual vehicles or persons, or activity that seems contrary to normal neighborhood activity. Anyone with information or video should contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150, or call the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171.

— Mitchell White

Suspicious package deemed safe

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deployed its bomb squad on Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was discovered in Goleta.

The package was located before 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue. Authorities soon determined the package, which had a label indicating it was a container of pitted kalamata olives, was empty and that the scene was safe, Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman, posted on Twitter.

No injuries were reported.

— Mitchell White

Motor home destroyed in fire

SANTA MARIA — Four vehicles and a motor home were destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning in Santa Maria, authorities said.

The fire was reportedly early Tuesday and units were dispatched to the 1400 block of North School Street. Crews were able to keep the fire from extending into the home, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White