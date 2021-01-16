Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

One killed in rollover crash

BUELLTON — One person died Thursday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Route 246 between Buellton and Lompoc, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Drum Canyon Road. Arriving units found a single occupant who was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. The name of the victim was withheld pending next of kin notification.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

— Mitchell White

Three arrested in robbery

CARPINTERIA — Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with a robbery and kidnapping that occurred in Carpinteria, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 5:40 a.m. Thursday at the Chevron on Via Real and Santa Monica Road. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded and learned that a woman “had been kidnapped and robbed using force by three suspects who fled in a vehicle prior to deputies’ arrival,” said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

One of the suspects was reported as possibly being in possession of a firearm, Ms. Zick said.

Deputies checked the area and issued a be-on-the-lookout for the involved vehicle, a gold sedan with a flat tire. The victim, whose identity was withheld, did not require medical attention and remained on scene, Ms. Zick said.

Around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, a witness in Goleta called 911 to report a sighting of the suspects and a vehicle that matched the description. Deputies located the tan Nissan with three occupants parked in front of a tire store in the 200 block of South Fairview Avenue. Traffic was briefly diverted as the suspects were contacted and taken into custody. One of the suspects was found to have a firearm concealed on their person at the time of arrest, Ms. Zick said.

The suspects, all from Tucson, Az., were identified as 22-year-old Barry Mullins, 22-year-old Seanray Allen and 18-year-old James Johnson. All three were booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of several felony charges, including robbery, conspiracy and kidnapping.

Mr. Mullins was arrested on suspicion of additional misdemeanor charges, including carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon. All three suspects are being held on $1 million bail, Ms. Zick said.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the community members who assisted in the incident.

“We would also like to highlight the sound judgment of the witness who stayed a safe distance away, immediately called 9-1-1, and provided helpful information for responding units,” Ms. Zick said. “This case is a great example of teamwork with the media sharing important and timely information with the public, members of the community being alert and immediately reporting information to law enforcement, all of which enabled deputies to swiftly respond and take these suspects into custody safely.”

— Mitchell White