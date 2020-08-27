Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Three arrested on gun, drug charges

Kimberly Machleit

Kevin Rasmussen

Donald Anderson

COURTESY PHOTO

At right, authorities seized 605 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a number of firearms during the service of a search warrant Tuesday in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — Three people were arrested on felony drug and gun charges following the service of a search warrant at a residence in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway in Santa Maria, authorities said.

The search warrant resulted in the arrests of Donald Anderson, 37, Kimberly Machleit, 35, both of Santa Maria, as well as 27-year-old Kevin Rasmussen, of Tustin, said Lt. Brad McVay, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

During the service of the warrant, authorities seized 605 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, sales relating packaging material and narcotics sales. Also seized were a stolen Smith and Wesson M&P15 rifle, a 30 round rifle magazine, a stolen Sig Sauer P365 handgun, a J.Stevens Arms sawed off 12-gauge shotgun, and two non-serialized 9mm handguns, referred to as “ghost guns,” and more than $2,000 in cash, Lt. McVay said.

In addition, five vehicles were found in possession of the suspects that were fraudulently obtained using various victim’s names, birthdays and social security numbers. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the fraud.

All three suspects were booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales and being felon in possession of a firearm — both felonies.

All three suspects did not qualify for a no bail release under Emergency Rule 4, though were all released on $35,000 bail, Lt. McVay said.

— Brian Mackley

Final work planned for sidewalk project

GOLETA — The city of Goleta recently announced its Old Town sidewalk improvement project is expected to be completed two and a half months ahead of schedule.

The final asphalt grind and pavement overlay work will occur next week. The contractor is scheduled to grind half the streets Monday and the other half on Tuesday. The project’s final pavement will be placed on half of the streets starting Wednesday, with the second half placed on Thursday, according to officials.

For safety, no parking signs will be posted 72 hours in advance with the two dates listed. In addition, the contractor is also scheduled to paint the striping on the streets on Sept. 8.

More information, including a map of the asphalt grind and overlay phasing, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaOTSW.

— Brian Mackley

Deputies use Narcan to save overdose victim

ISLA VISTA — Foot Patrol deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department revived a man through the use of Naloxone, better known as Narcan, Saturday in Isla Vista, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the area on a report of an unresponsive man in front of the community center. Two civilians were attempting CPR as deputies intervened and determined the victim had a very weak pulse, his eyes were rolled back into his head and his face was purple, said Lt. Brad McVay, sheriff’s spokesman.

Deputies determined the victim, a 56-year-old homeless man, was suffering from a drug overdose. A single dose of Narcan was used as paramedics arrived on scene. The man was loaded onto a gurney and was being wheeled to the ambulance when he “suddenly regained consciousness, sat up and began to speak with the paramedics,” Lt. McVay said.

The Sheriff’s Office began issuing Narcan to patrol and custody deputies in 2017 and all personnel are trained how to use it. Naloxone has been used 32 times, with 29 deployments resulting in saving a life. In 2020, Naloxone has been deployed six times, all successful, Lt. McVay said.

— Mitchell White

Missing juvenile and infant

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking community assistance in locating a missing juvenile and her infant child.

Elena Garcia, 17, and her 6-month-old daughter, Paola Ponce Garcia, were last seen on Sunday in the 1500 Block of South Wallis Avenue. Elena is described as Hispanic, 4-foot-11, approximately 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police reported Elena and her child were believed to be in the company of the alleged father of the child, 30-year-old Jaime Ponce.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Elena, Paola or Mr. Ponce is asked to contact the police department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

— Brian Mackley