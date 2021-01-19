Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Subject detained after attempt to cut down flagpole

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The wooden flagpole in front of Santa Barbara Junior High School was removed after an individual attempted to cut it down Sunday night.

SANTA BARBARA — An individual was detained Sunday night after attempting to cut down the wood flagpole in front of Santa Barbara Junior High School, located at 721 E Cota St.

The subject was released on their own recognizance, pending charges from the Santa Barbara County district attorney.

The flagpole was still standing when the subject tried to evade law enforcement. By morning, the flagpole was removed.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District will be releasing more details to the public in coming days.

— Annelise Hanshaw