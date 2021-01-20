Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man arrested twice in three days

Curt Cary Carpenter

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested two times in a three day span, initially in an alleged burglary and then again following a disturbance at a local motel, police said.

The first incident occurred on Saturday night, as police responded to a closed business in the 100 block of Nopalitos Way on a report of a burglary in progress. Officers responded and were joined by a K9 unit and located 54-year-old Curt Cary Carpenter fleeing the property after jumping the fence, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The K9, Kyra, found Mr. Carpenter hiding inside a vehicle. Following multiple commands to exit, he eventually came out of the vehicle and was taken into custody, Mr. Wagner said.

During the second incident, police recovered a loaded handgun and a stun gun bat, along with other drugs.

Officers learned Mr. Carpenter was associated with a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. During a search of the vehicle, police located a loaded 9 mm handgun, a high-end scoped pellet rifle, a cattle prod-style taser and a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Mr. Carpenter, a convicted felon, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including burglary, possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs, Mr. Wagner said.

Around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a motel in the 2800 block of State Street on a report of multiple people causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted someone near a motel room who appeared to be in distress. Officers suspected a possible robbery was in progress and gained entry to the room and ordered all occupants out at gunpoint, Mr. Wagner said.

Mr. Carpenter attempted to further conceal himself and refused to comply with officer commands, and police feared he may have a weapon.

Mr. Carpenter attempted to shut the door on officers and was tased. He fell to the ground and crawled out of the room before being taken into custody.

In the motel room, officers recovered a loaded handgun, a stun gun bat, a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin and several other illicit pills, along with a large sum of cash.

Mr. Carpenter was booked once again into jail on multiple felony charges, including on suspicion of robbery, burglary, making criminal threats, false imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm without a serial number and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on drug-related charges, including possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and possession of drugs for sale, Mr. Wagner said.

Mr. Carpenter’s bail was increased by $1 million, which was approved by a county judge.

— Mitchell White

Fire breaks out behind Trader Joe’s

GOLETA — A fire broke out in the dumpster behind Trader Joe’s in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 4:33 p.m. in the area of the north side of Highway 101 between Patterson and Fairview avenues. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department launched a full vegetation response and responding units found the fire in the dumpster, with the blaze also charring a vehicle and vegetation behind the grocery store, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Fire crews conducted an aggressive attack and knocked down the blaze before it continued to spread. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White



One injured in shooting

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in connection with a gang-related shooting that occurred Monday night and left one man injured.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 9:07 p.m. Monday in the area of the 400 block of N Street near the alleyway. As units responded, dispatch indicated that there was one victim in the area, according to a department news release.

The victim, a 17-year-old Hispanic boy, suffered one gunshot victim and was transported to a local trauma center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Officers responded with lights and sirens to the alley where the victim was located.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

— Grayce McCormick

Major injuries reported in hit-and-run

SANTA MARIA — A person suffered major injuries when they were struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon just north of the intersection of Blosser Road and Cook Street, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian was crossing Blosser Road hedging west and was struck in the No. 2 lane by an unidentified vehicle, according to a department news release.

The vehicle fled the scene heading south on Blosser and proceeded to turn east on Boone Street. Witnesses reported the vehicle was a dark color, older model, small “rounded” looking sedan, police said.

Broken components of the vehicle were also located on scene. The vehicle should have damage to the front bumper area and a broken front light assembly.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or driver’s name or whereabouts is urged to contact the Santa Maria Traffic Department’s investigating officer, Officer Marques, at 805-928-3781 ext. 1333.

— Grayce McCormick

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

SANTA BARBARA — A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday on Highway 101 just south of Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on the south side of the 101. The victim, whose identity was withheld, was struck by the vehicle and declared dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed near Milpas Street for a time following the crash and there was no estimate for reopening, according to Caltrans officials. Motorists were advised to use the Cabrillo Boulevard exit. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Bureau was called to the scene to assist.

— Mitchell White