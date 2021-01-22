Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

12-year-old boy injured in shooting

LOMPOC — A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to a local hospital on Wednesday night after being injured in a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located the victim and an investigation revealed that he was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The victim was lifted in stable condition on Wednesday, police said.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang related. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

— Mitchell White

Man accused of targeting elderly at two facilities

GOLETA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested Wednesday and is accused of committing sex crimes that targeted elderly victims at a pair of local care facilities, authorities said.

Earlier this month, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the alleged abuse that occurred between 2013 and 2020 at a care home in Goleta and learned that additional offenses occurred in Santa Barbara. Authorities learned that 32-year-old Jared Ekola allegedly targeted two patients at a care home where he was employed in Goleta, and another victim at a care home in Santa Barbara, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Mr. Ekola “allegedly engaged in sex acts with the victims who were unable to consent, protect themselves or report the abuse due to their physical and mental status,” Ms. Zick said.

Detectives authored search and arrest warrants that were served at Mr. Ekola’s residence in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara Wednesday evening. He was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including elder abuse, rape and other unlawful sexual acts. He is being held without bail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Sheriff’s detectives at 805-681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or visit sbsheriff.org.

— Grayce McCormick

CHP: man struck by three different vehicles

SANTA BARBARA — The California Highway Patrol has released additional information on the pedestrian who was struck and killed Tuesday on Highway 101 just north of Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

According to the CHP, the victim, a man whose identity has yet to be released, was walking across the 101 just north of Milpas Street offramp just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A vehicle was traveling in the No. 2 lane of southbound traffic and observed the victim walking directly in front of her vehicle. The driver was unable to stop their vehicle and crashed into the victim, the CHP said.

The victim was then struck by a second vehicle in the No. 1 lane, followed by a third vehicle a short time later, authorities said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on scene. It was unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer D. Hubbard at 805-967-1234.

— Mitchell White

Man dies from gunshot wounds

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning that left one man dead.

The shooting was reported around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the encampment area above the riverbed in the 1800 block of North H Street. Officers located a 46-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Attempts were made to medically treat the victim but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was seen leaving the area of the shooting on a bicycle. He was not located following a lengthy search on Wednesday.

The motive for the shooting was unknown, though police said it did not appear to be gang related.

Anyone in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 805-736-2341.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested in rollover crash

LOMPOC — A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday on Harris Grade Road north of Rucker Road in the Lompoc Valley, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on Harris Grade Road north of Rucker Road. The driver, 37-year-old Jusin Philley, was driving south on the roadway when, for unknown reasons, he made an unsafe turning movement and crashed down a steep embankment approximately 200 feet from the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons before being taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash and alcohol intoxication was believed to be a factor, the CHP said.

No other injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria area CHP at 805-349-3978.

— Mitchell White