Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Goleta begins construction for pedestrian safety

GOLETA — The intersection of Hollister Avenue at Chapel Street in Goleta is under construction beginning today to increase pedestrian safety. A second intersection, Calle Real at Kingston Avenue, will follow completion of the first. Officials estimate the project will be completed by the end of April.

The city is installing pedestrian-activated rectangular rapid flashing beacons on Hollister Avenue at Chapel Street to better alert drivers to pedestrians. The intersection of Calle Real and Kingston will have a new pedestrian crossing signal. New striping, signage, lighting and curb ramps join the scope of work.

“The Department of Public Works is excited to be installing new pedestrian signalized crosswalks on Hollister Avenue near Cottage Hospital and Calle Real near the hotels, businesses, and residential areas. The city was awarded a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to improve the pedestrian safety at these two locations,” said Charlie Ebeling, City of Goleta Public Works director. “We appreciate your patience during the construction period.”

Both travel lanes are closed during construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

City Construction Manager Bill Callaghan of MNS Engineers is available to answer questions at bcallaghan@mnsengineers.com or 805.648.4840 ext. 3506.

— Annelise Hanshaw