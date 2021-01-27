Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Vehicle damaged in vegetation fire

SANTA BARBARA — A vegetation fire broke out Tuesday morning in the 500 block of West Figueroa Street, damaging a railroad fence, several large palm trees and a vehicle, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded and were able to quickly contain the blaze, which burned an estimated one acre, according to fire officials.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. Homeless encampments were in the area, authorities said.

Santa Barbara Police provided traffic control and railroad service was halted for a time as crews responded.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Cyclist injured in collision

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

A bicyclist suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a collision involving a passenger vehicle.

The collision was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Milpas and East Yanonali streets. The cyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Dryer catches fire inside residence

GOLETA — A dryer inside a residence caught fire Tuesday morning, causing minor wall damage to the home, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 100 block of Lassen Drive in Goleta. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded and conducted an aggressive attack to limit the spread to just the area of the dryer, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Crews overhauled the fire and assisted the residents, Capt. Bertucelli said.

No injuries were reported.

— Mitchell White