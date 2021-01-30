Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Lompoc man pleads guilty to murder

LOMPOC — Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Friday that 21-year-old Brenden Michael Terry, of Lompoc, pleaded guilty to murder.

Mr. Terry also pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, as well as a special allegation that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder.

The charges stem from the March 25, 2020, shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle, of Lompoc.

Mr. Terry appeared at Lompoc Superior Court via Zoom on Friday, along with other parties and family members of the victim and the defendant.

During the hearing, Angelica Stoffle, Sarah’s mother, described her daughter as, “Such a beautiful person; she was smart, kindhearted, funny, caring and was loved by so many people. She could make the grumpiest person smile and laugh with her light-heartedness. We will forever miss her.”

At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Montes De Oca sentenced Mr. Terry to 28 years to life in prison.

“This tragic crime has left so many victims in its wake, as is so often the case with domestic violence homicides and other cases of intimate partner abuse,” Ms. Dudley said in a statement. “Here, a life sentence for the murder Mr. Terry committed will never placate or heal her devastated family, but it is the appropriate disposition to this horrible crime.”

— Mitchell White

Second shooting victim dies from injuries

GOLETA — The second victim from the Jan. 7 shooting on Burtis Street in unincorporated Goleta has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that 19-year-old Jasper Pieter van der Meulen died on Thursday. He had been hospitalized since the shooting occurred, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The first victim, 19-year-old Enzo Marino Rastelli, of Santa Barbara, died at the scene of the shooting.

The suspect is still at large, however investigators do not believe that the general public is at risk, Ms. Zick said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office, at 805-681-4171. To leave an anonymous tip, visit www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Mitchell White

Bridge replacement project to begin next week

LOS ALAMOS — A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will begin on Monday.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on the 135 between Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, as well as during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to Caltrans officials.

Tree work will begin the week of Feb. 8, resulting in overnight closures on the 101 at the 135 in both directions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Friday. Ramp closures will be in place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. A detour will be available in both directions at Cat Canyon Road.

The tree project will include intermittent full daytime and overnight closures of the 135 for bridge demolition and the installation of girders. The closures are expected to take place in May, July, and October of 2021, and January and April of 2022, officials said.

A shuttle service will be provided for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using wheelchairs during the closure of the 135. Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the lane closures and detours.

The contractor for the $10 million project is Cal Portland Construction, of Santa Maria. The project is expected to be complete by summer of 2022.

— Mitchell White