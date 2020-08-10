Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

SM shooting under investigation

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting which took place on Aug. 8 and left one person injured.

At approximately 7:23 p.m., the Santa Maria Police Department received calls about a shooting which occurred in the area of La Salle Dr and Columbus.

Shortly after finding evidence of a shooting but no victims, the SMPD received a call of a shooting victim arriving at Marian Regional Medical Center.

After sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, the adult victim was transported to MRMC by a private vehicle. The victim was treated and in stable condition.

SMPD Detectives are still investigating the incident and are asking the public for information. Contact Detective Corral at (805) 928-3781 ext2243 or call the tip line at (805) 928-3781, extension COPS (2677) with any information.