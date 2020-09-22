Traffic, Crime and Traffic Blotter

SM police investigating shooting

SANTA MARIA — A juvenile victim was shot on the 400 block of East Orange Street in Santa Maria Sunday evening, and the shooting is now under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to a press release, around 7:26 p.m. Santa Maria Police received calls reporting the shooting and arrived on the scene to find evidence of a shooting, but no victims. After investigating the area for a little bit, officers received a call and were told that the victim had arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center.

The juvenile victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and arrived in critical condition.

SMPD detectives are investigating the incident and anyone with information on what happened should contact Detective Kulp at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1643, or the tip line at (805) 928-3781 XCOPS (2677).

-Josh Grega

Body found in Mission Creek identified

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office announced via Twitter on Monday that the Coroner’s bureau has released the name of the deceased man found in Mission Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 15. It is Jon Vreeland, 48, of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Vreeland’s cause of death is pending.

-Josh Grega

Two arrested on narcotics charges

ISLA VISTA — Deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Oceanside men, Jerrod Kelly and Nicholas Lynch, on Saturday afternoon for allegedly transporting narcotics for the purpose of sales.

According to a press release, while conducting a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle occupied by Mr. Kelly and Mr. Lynch on Sabado Tarde Drive in Isla Vista, deputies found that the driver did not have a valid license. They also noticed a fireworks launching tube in the back seat.

As they investigated further, the deputies discovered multiple Xanax and oxycodone pills, black tar heroin, a scale covered in residue, a small quantity of cocaine, and more than $6,700 in cash.

The deputies arrested Mr. Kelly and Mr. Lynch and booked them at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail. Both were released with zero bail due to a local court’s extension of the Emergency Rule 4.

Mr. Kelly and Mr. Lynch are charged with transporting a controlled substance for sales and conspiracy, both felonies, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

-Josh Grega