Traffic & Crime Blotter

Man flashes gun at restaurant

SANTA BARBARA – At approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, the Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls reporting a suspect with a gun at Los Agaves Restaurant, located in the 600 block of Milpas Street.

Police officers arrived on the scene about two minutes after being dispatched and witnesses said they saw a man with a gun confront a woman before fleeing in a vehicle. An investigation found that the victim was known to the suspect, said Lt. Shaun Hill, police spokesman.

No shots were fired, however, a loaded gun magazine was found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

— Jorge Mercado

Man suffers serious burns in explosion

CARPINTERIA — A man in Carpinteria who was reportedly using a cutting wheel to cut metal was seriously injured in a structure fire and explosion Thursday night, authorities said.

At 7:15 p.m., personnel with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department were dispatched to provide medical aid for a burn victim, according to Battalion Chief Mike Gallagher, fire spokesman.

The alarm was then quickly updated to a structure fire, Battalion Chief Gallagher told the News-Press. While en route to 1306 La Manida St., it was determined there was an explosion and a fire in the garage that was extending into the house.

Upon arrival, the victim was outside the single-story residence suffering severe burns. AMR personnel administered aid and transported the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The fire was isolated to the garage area and did not extend to the house. Firefighters knocked the fire out in around five minutes with the assistance of Ventura County, Montecito and Santa Barbara City fire departments.

Investigators found the man was grinding metal in the garage when small pieces of burning metal ignited a container of smokeless gunpowder in the garage, Battalion Chief Gallagher said.

The victim and the neighbors across the street reported hearing a “whoosh” and a loud explosion. When firefighters arrived on the scene, a neighbor was attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

The victim’s name and condition was withheld Friday.

— Grayce McCormick

Man arrested on assault, drug charges

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested Sunday and is accused of using a rock in a threatening manner toward police before being arrested, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call from employees of a business in the 1200 block of State Street who reported seeing a man lighting objects on fire in the middle of State Street, as well as circling the block looking into vehicles parked along intersections, said Capt. Marylinda Arroyo, police spokeswoman.

An officer was sent to the area and was flagged down by a woman who said a man was following her, but the officer was unable to locate the suspect.

About 20 minutes later, police located Diego Hernandez-Mendez, 34, walking along East Carrillo Street. Mr. Hernandez-Mendez was ordered to stop, but fled towards State Street running through the middle of the street where the patrol car couldn’t access.

Mr. Hernandez-Mendez stopped in the first block of West Ortega Street, turned towards an officer and raised his right hand up while holding a large rock. The rock was approximately 7 inches by 4 inches and was jagged crystalized amethyst with a pointed end, Capt. Arroyo said.

The officer avoided being hit by the rock and several officers detained Mr. Hernandez-Mendez.

He was arrested on suspicion of threatening violence to deter arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

— Mitchell White