Traffic & Crime Blotter

Guide covers reopening courts

SAN FRANCISCO — On Wednesday, the California Judicial Council released a 75-page guide for reopening county courthouses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The guide includes sections on facilities, personnel and jury management. The guide allows local jurisdictions to build on the guidelines.

The guide is available at newsroom.courts.ca.gov/news/council-working-group-releases-pandemic-recovery-resource-guide-for-courts.

— Paul Gonzalez

Carpinteria relaxes parking rules

CARPINTERIA — The city of Carpinteria has relaxed parking restrictions near beaches.

According to a Wednesday news release, the city reopened the beach parking lots “at the end of Linden, Elm, Holly and Ash avenues, as well as City Parking Lot 3 at the Amtrak station.”

The city also lifted parking restrictions on Fifth Street, Carpinteria Avenue and around the Carpinteria Children’s Project and City Hall.

The city lifted two-hour parking limit zones in the neighborhoods around Carpinteria State Beach and Concha Loma Drive.

Permit-only parking areas on sections of Palm Avenue and Sixth Street will remain effective on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Street sweeping and timed parking restrictions will also resume.

— Paul Gonzalez