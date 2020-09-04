Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Fire burns three acres

COURTESY PHOTO

Ground crews were assisted by a county Air Support helicopter, which helped limit the size of the blaze to three acres.cw-blotter-090420-2.jpg Ground crews were assisted by a county Air Support helicopter, which helped limit the size of the blaze.

LOS OLIVOS — A vegetation fire broke out Thursday in the 2700 block of Ballard Canyon Road, burning an estimated three acres, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the area at 12:45 p.m. The response was briefly upgraded to a second alarm due to significant smoke in the area, though was downgraded to one alarm as the first engine on scene reported just three acres burning in light grass, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Ground units were assisted by a county Air Support helicopter, which helped limit the size of the fire.

No structures were damaged in the blaze and no injuries were reported, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

SBPD to increase pedestrian, traffic enforcement

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a driver, bicyclist, and pedestrian safety enforcement operation this weekend.

The enforcement, planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, is aimed at increasing the safety for people going outside to exercise or run essential errands.

In a press release, police Sgt. Michael Brown stated that although there is currently less traffic due to people staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that “doesn’t mean traffic rules go out the window.”

Police will be on the lookout for violations like drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, and failing to stop at stop signs and red lights.

They will also look for pedestrians who illegally cross the street, fail to yield to drivers with the right of way, and cyclists who ride on the wrong side of the road, fail to comply with stop signs and traffic signals, and other rules of the road that apply to drivers.

“To protect you and your family, we want to make sure those that are out are following rules intended to keep them safe,” Sgt. Brown said.

— Josh Grega

Man arrested in vehicle theft

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a vehicle theft, police said.

Jesus Paniagua-Cisneros, 29, was contacted Thursday by the Santa Maria Police Department and found to be in possession of a stolen car. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, according to authorities.

Police reminded residents to take car keys with you as you leave your car, and to always lock the doors.

— Mitchell White