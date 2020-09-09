Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Armed robbery suspect arrested

Russel Bradley Wallace

Police recovered several firearms during the arrest, including a loaded handgun and an AR-15 assault rifle.

Also seized were numerous loaded magazines, an armored vest and a ballistic helmet. COURTESY PHOTOS

SANTA BARBARA — A Ventura man was arrested Monday in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in the 3800 block of State Street, police said.

At 4:56 p.m. Monday, officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department received a report of the incident and responded to the gas station to interview the reporting party and other witnesses, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

A responding officer was heading north on Highway 101 and spotted a vehicle of interest that matched the description provided by witnesses. The officer exited the highway, re-entered on the southbound side and attempted to catch up with the vehicle, Mr. Wagner said.

“Southbound traffic was heavy due to Labor Day revelers returning home — making it easier for Officers to converge on the suspect vehicle. With the help of CHP, Santa Barbara Police Officers conducted a felony stop and immediately brought the suspect into custody without incident,” he said.

Russell Bradley Wallace, 29, was found with multiple pieces of evidence that linked him to the robbery. Police recovered a loaded handgun, an AR-15 assault rifle, numerous loaded magazines, an armored vest and a ballistic helmet, Mr. Wagner said.

Mr. Wallace was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery and several weapons charges.

— Mitchell White

Fatal collision victim identified

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has identified the motorcyclist involved in last week’s fatal collision as 58-year-old Daniel Harris, of Goleta.

The collision occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Cathedral Oaks Road and King Daniel Lane. The motorcyclist was traveling east on Cathedral Oaks Road and, although the cause of the collision remains under investigation, it appears a Dodge pickup truck turned left in front of the motorcycle, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The collision caused the motorcycle to catch fire, which then spread to a nearby tree,” Ms. Zick said. “Within minutes of arriving on scene, first responders pronounced the motorcyclist deceased and the fire was extinguished.”

— Mitchell White

Body found was double homicide suspect

GAVIOTA — A body located Sunday morning in the Gaviota Beach area was that of a suspect wanted in a double homicide that occurred in the city of Anaheim, authorities said.

The body, later identified as 57-year-old Jorge Pino, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was located around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Hollister Ranch Road. Hours before, Anaheim police responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of South Haster Street and located the bodies of 47-year-old Marina Ernestina Ramirez, of Anaheim, and 40-year-old Efrain Hernandez-Ramirez, of Placentia. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Anaheim police.

Authorities said Mr. Pino and Ms. Ramirez were in a long-term dating relationship which recently ended. Police prepared an arrest warrant for Mr. Pino, who is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, before he was discovered by local authorities.

Anyone with information, or who may have come into contact with Mr. Pino prior to the incident, in asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

— Mitchell White