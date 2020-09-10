Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Man indicted in decades-long harassment campaign

VENTURA — A Port Hueneme man was named in a federal grand jury indictment Tuesday charging him with making threats to rape and kill a UCSB student who is the daughter of a woman he allegedly began stalking and harassing in 1991.

Serge Agopian, 49, was named in the three-count indictment that charges him with sending threatening communications in an email and letters sent through the mail. All charges stem from three identical communications he allegedly sent anonymously to the student in April, according to the Department of Justice.

The victim is the daughter of a woman Mr. Agopian began harassing when they attended UCSB, according to a criminal complaint previously filed in the case.

Through an investigation by the FBI, the victim’s mother said Mr. Agopian apparently saw her at a party in 1991, contacted her “out of the blue” even though they had never met and began sending “unsolicited roses, cassette tapes with recorded love songs, poetry, letters, and condoms to her residence,” according to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint.

“The victim’s mother told investigators that she asked Agopian to stop all communications, but she believed he continued to send packages anonymously after she moved to her parents’ residence – including roses with dog feces and an item that resembled a bomb,” authorities said in a news release.

The victim’s mother obtained a restraining order against Mr. Agopian that was in effect for nearly 10 years. Despite this, he allegedly continued to connect her, including in the fall of 1991 at the UCSB bookstore, where he pushed her into a shelf of books and was arrested, according to the affidavit.

Mr. Agopian later filed a defamation lawsuit against the victim’s mother. In the years after the lawsuit was revolved, the victim’s mother and her family received “very vulgar, lewd, and obscene letters,” which she believes came from Mr. Agopian, according to the affidavit.

The criminal complaint notes that one of the letters sent to the victim in April had a fingerprint that matched fingerprints obtained from Mr. Agopian during the restraining order proceedings, authorities said.

Mr. Agopian is charged with one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of mailing threatening communications. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

He was arrested Aug. 5 on a criminal complaint that alleged one count of making threats by interstate communication. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

— Mitchell White

Man injured in shooting

SANTA BARBARA — A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting Wednesday morning, police said.

At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, the victim arrived at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. Police said the victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. Evidence collected during the investigation was associated with occupants at the Sunset Motel in the 3500 block of State Street, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 a.m. Officers cleared out several hotel rooms to render the scene safe. Several individuals were detained for questioning from a “room of interest” in connection with the shooting, Mr. Wagner said.

The department’s SWAT vehicle also responded and the motel was deemed safe around 10:15 a.m. Portions of State Street were closed for a time during the investigation.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Mitchell White

Road closures planned for pole replacement

Several road closures are planned over the next week to replace Southern California Edison power poles.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, portions of Toro Canyon Road will be closed for a pole replacement at 925 Toro Canyon Road, officials said.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, portions of Miramar Avenue will be closed for a replacement project at 190 Miramar Ave. Portions of Camino Manadero will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday for a replacement project at 1117 Camino Manadero. In addition, portions of Alston Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to replace existing power poles in the 1000 and 1100 blocks, officials said.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, portions of Danielson Road will be closed for a pole replacement at 1339 Danielson Road.

— Mitchell White