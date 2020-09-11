Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Comment period open for bridge project

Caltrans District 5 is accepting public comments on a proposal to remove the Alamo Pintado Creek pedestrian bridge adjacent to Foxen Canyon Road and Railway Avenue in Los Olivos.

Caltrans has studied the effects of the project, which have shown no significant environmental impacts. The initial study with a proposed negative declaration is available for review at the https://dot.ca.gov/Caltrans-near-me/district-5/.

Caltrans is also considering alternatives, which include removing and replacing the bridge, removing the bridge, or a no build alternative, according to officials.

The report can also be viewed at the Caltrans District 5 office at 50 Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo. The public is invited to participate in a virtual public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Written comments can be submitted through Oct. 9.

Letters can be sent to Caltrans, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, Attn, Senior Environmental Planner Jason Wilkinson. Comments can also be emailed to Mr. Wilkinson at jason.wilkinson@dot.ca.gov or by calling (805) 542-4663.

For more information on how to join the virtual meeting, go to https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects .

— Mitchell White

Two displaced in apartment fire

SANTA BARBARA — Two residents were displaced following an apartment fire Thursday morning in the first block of West Arrellaga Street in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 5:25 a.m. First arriving units reported heavy smoke showing from the second story apartment. Immediately after arrival, the front window of the apartment blew out and heavy fire activity was observed in the unit, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

An aggressive attack was made and the fire was under control within 15 minutes. One downstairs unit sustained water damage and there was heavy smoke damage to the upstairs walkway and overhang, authorities said.

“Two residents were inside the apartment at the time of the fire,” fire officials said. “One resident was awake and alerted to a smell of smoke. Upon entering the bedroom, the smoke detector activated. The second occupant was awoken and both residents exited the apartment without injury.”

The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.

The fire was caused by a malfunctioning wall heater. The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

— Mitchell White