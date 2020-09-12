Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Pedestrian safety enforcements planned

A pair of pedestrian safety enforcement operations will be conducted this weekend throughout Santa Barbara County.

The California Highway Patrol will conduct its enforcement today in the Orcutt area. Authorities will focus on motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions, said Officer Benjamin Smith, CHP spokesman.

CHP officers will conduct the enforcement at heavily traveled crosswalks identified as having a high number of pedestrian fatalities and injuries. Officers dressed in plain clothes will be crossing the street, while uniformed officers will monitor the crosswalk. Driver and pedestrian violators may be issued warnings or citations, Officer Smith said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The education and enforcement event are considered integral to the city’s Vision Zero approach, which focuses on preventing traffic-related serious injury or death, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

“Just because there’s less traffic doesn’t mean traffic rules go out the window,” Sgt. Michael Brown said in a news release. “To protect you and your family, we want to make sure those that are out are following rules intended to keep them safe.”

So far this year, the department has investigated 69 injury collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians, police said.

Funding for the programs is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard Avenue to Santa Claus Lane. A similar closure is planned during the overnight hours Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Santa Claus Lane to Bailard Avenue. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the 101 southbound offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed, as well the offramp at Linden Avenue, officials said.

The majority of the highway improvements are open, including the new Via Real connection across Carpinteria Creek.

All improvements are open on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road.

— Mitchell White