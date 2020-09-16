Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Body found in Mission Creek

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department launched an investigation Tuesday after discovering a body in Mission Creek.

Around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area near the 400 block of Anapamu Street. Anthony Wagner, police spokesman, told the News-Press that investigators were on scene and further information was pending as of Tuesday evening.

The incident “does not appear to be suspicious” and there was no threat to the public, Mr. Wagner said.

An investigation is continuing.

— Mitchell White

Target shooting sparked Lito Fire

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has determined the cause of the Lito Fire that broke out last week in the area of San Miguelito Road in Lompoc.

The fire, which charred an estimated 25 acres and prompted an evacuation warning, was started as the result of recreational target shooting in the area, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

No structure damage and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials remind the public that there are fire hazards associated with outdoor target shooting. Those who take part in the activity are advised to follow all local, state and federal guidelines, Capt. Bertucelli said.

— Mitchell White