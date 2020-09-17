Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Fire breaks out near Vandenberg AFB

COURTESY PHOTO

A vegetation fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near San Antonio Road and State Route 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base.

VANDENBERG — A vegetation fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near San Antonio Road and State Route 1, authorities said.

The San Antonio Fire was reported around 12:41 p.m. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, along with other local agencies, responded. As of 4:30 p.m., the fire had burned an estimated 110 acres, authorities said.

Cal Fire responded with an air tanker to conduct phos-chek drops, while a helicopter was also dispatched to make water drops.

No structures were threatened and no damage was reported. Traffic restrictions were in place for a time. Some resources remained on scene overnight Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Construction underway for multi-use project

SANTA BARBARA — Construction is underway for a new multi-use path along Los Positas and Modoc roads.

Rasmussen, Inc., started construction Monday for the new 2.6-mile path for bicyclists, runners and pedestrians separated from vehicle traffic along the roadway. The project will include road work at Calle de los Amigos along Modoc Road towards Las Positas Road and down to the roundabout at Cliff Drive, according to officials.

The new path will connect the beach, schools, parks and commercial centers along the Pacific coastal and crosstown bike routes.

Traffic control and temporary delays should be expected. Access will be maintained for residents, but temporary disruptions should be anticipated during construction. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and will be conducted in phases over the next 18 months, officials said.

The project is primarily funded through an active transportation program grant, in addition to local Measure C funds for local matching costs.

— Mitchell White

Armed robbery suspect sought

ORCUTT — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public input in locating a man wanted in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Orcutt.

At 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 4900 block of South Bradley on a report of robbery that just occurred. The suspect entered the store, threatened the clerk with a firearm and left prior to deputies’ arrival with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The suspect remains outstanding. He is between 20 and 40 years old, average height and build and was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, dark colored hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4100 or email Detective Esparza at rne3541@sbsheriff.org. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or visit www.sbsheriff.org.

— Mitchell White