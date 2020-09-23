Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Two arrested in 2018 murder

SANTA MARIA — Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder and disposal of a victim that occurred in December 2018, authorities said.

Kimberly Machleit, 35, and Donald Anderson, 37, both of Santa Maria, were contacted following the service of search and arrest warrants just after midnight Tuesday in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway. Ms. Machleit was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of murder, with two felony ehnacements. She is being held on $2 million bail, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Mr. Anderson was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, a felony. He is being held on $1 million bail, Ms. Zick said.

Authorities said the victim was murdered in Santa Maria and dismembered before being disposed of at a lake at a golf course in the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane in Nipomo. The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation into a missing person case. Detectives were assisted by a Sheriff’s dive team on Monday.

“As a result of the search, the suspected missing person’s remains were recovered from a lake on the property. The identification of the decedent is pending verification by the Coroner’s Bureau and will be released once it has been confirmed,” Ms. Zick said. “The suspects and the victim knew each other and this was not a random act.”

Ms. Machleit and Mr. Anderson were arrested last month on narcotics and firearms charges. Authorities seized 605 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, several stolen firearms and $2,000 in cash during the Aug. 25 arrest.

They were booked into jail on two felony charges, though were released without bail due to Emergency Rule 4, which sets bail at $0 for all misdemeanor and some felony offenses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org.

— Mitchell White

Five injured in collision

Courtesy Photo

Five people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 at Cat Canyon Road near Los Alamos.

LOS ALAMOS — Five people were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday on Highway 101 and Cat Canyon Road near Los Alamos, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the area around 12:08 p.m. on a report of a T-bone crash, in which the vehicles were involved in a “front-quarter panel collision,” said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Fire crews were joined on scene by AMR and California Highway Patrol personnel. Of the five patients, there were three males and two females. Two people suffered minor injuries and two others suffered moderate injuries, Capt. Bertucelli said.

All patients were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The patient who suffered critical injuries was airlifted via Calstar to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he said.

Traffic restrictions were in place for a time following the collision, the cause of which remains under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Drowning victim identified

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has identified the drowning victim from Sunday at Lake Cachuma as 30-year-old Sandra Edith Escobar Garcia, of Santa Paula.

Authorities said the death does not appear suspicious.

A group visiting the area reported one of their members missing at 5:12 p.m. Sunday. Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel conducted a search of the area and located the victim, who was declared dead at the scene.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested in battery

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man who was an “early release” from the Department of Corrections was arrested Tuesday following the service of a search and arrest warrant, police said.

Jorge Payan, 22, was arrested on suspicion of felony battery, possession of ammunition and violation of parole, said Lt. Shawn Hill, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The warranty was served Tuesday by the department’s Major Crimes Detectives. No additional information was released.

— Mitchell White