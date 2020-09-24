Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Loaded gun found at SB Airport

SANTA BARBARA — Officers with the Transportation Security Administration at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport discovered a loaded firearm in a carry-on luggage Tuesday morning.

The firearm, a .380 Caliber Beretta Pico loaded with six rounds of ammunition, was found in the luggage of a male traveler tickets for travel to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday morning. The TSA officer located the image of the gun on the X-ray screen around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday during the routine screening process. It is the first firearm discovered in a carry-on bag by TSA at the Santa Barbara Airport this year, according to a news release.

TSA notified officers with the Santa Barbara Airport Patrol, who responded to the security checkpoint. They interviewed the traveler and confiscated the weapon. The passenger was allowed to continue to his flight.

TSA will review the incident and levy a civil penalty against the passenger. Penalties start at $2,050 and can go up to a maximum of more than $13,000 per violation, authorities said.

— Mitchell White

Warning issued following burglaries

ISLA VISTA — The UCSB Police Department has issued a warning to the campus community following a set of burglaries that occurred last weekend near Harder Stadium.

Between Sunday morning and Monday morning, two sheds located on the property had their locks pried off and a number of tools were stolen from one of the sheds at the campus’ Greenhouse and Garden Project located west of the stadium, according to authorities.

The department also received two reports of vehicles that were broken into in Parking Lot 56, located at Storke Family Student Housing. In both cases, the victim reported items stolen from their vehicle. The thefts occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact police at 805-893-3446. To leave an anonymous tip, visit www.police.ucsb.edu/contact-us/report-crime.

— Mitchell White

Suspect sought in armed robbery

CARPINTERIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday at a business in Casitas Plaza in Carpinteria.

The robbery was reported at approximately 12:17 p.m. at the business. The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. Several deputies checked the surrounding area while a County Air Support helicopter searched from overhead, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The case has been forwarded to detectives who have already initiated a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or visit www.sbsheriff.org.

— Mitchell White

Rest areas closed

GAVIOTA — Both sides of the Highway 101 Gaviota rest areas will be closed until early next week.

The closures are due to ongoing water line repairs in the area, according to Caltrans officials.

— Mitchell White