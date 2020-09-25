Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

SM woman charged in 2018 murder

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria woman who was arrested earlier this week has been charged in connection with the murder and disposal of a victim that occurred in December 2018.

Kimberly Machleit, 35, is accused of using a firearm to murder Joseph Martin Govey on or around Dec. 2 and 3, 2018. Donald Anderson, 37, has been charged with being an accessory to the murder, according to the criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Ms. Machleit and Mr. Anderson were arrested Tuesday. A Sheriff’s dive team located Mr. Govey’s remains in the lake at a golf course in Nipomo on Monday, authorities said.

The suspects and the victim knew each other and the incident was not considered a random act, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The two were arrested last month on narcotics and firearms charges. They were booked into jail on two felony charges, though were released without bail due to Emergency Rule 4, which sets bail at $0 for all misdemeanor and some felony offenses.

— Mitchell White

VAFB reopens beaches

VANDENBERG — Vandenberg Air Force Base reopened three beaches after the end of the annual restrictions due to snowy plovers.

Sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches officially reopened Tuesday. The restrictions are enforced each year on the beaches in an effort to protect the endangered birds, according to officials.

— Mitchell White