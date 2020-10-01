Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Fire caused by tractor

LOS ALAMOS — The Alamos Fire that broke out Saturday afternoon near the Skyview Motel in Los Alamos was caused by a person mowing dried vegetation and brush with a tractor mower, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department revealed the cause of the fire on Wednesday. The individual was cited for operating a mower in dry vegetation and burning land they do not own, according to fire officials.

The blaze burned an estimated 6.5 acres and prompted an evacuation of the historic Los Alamos motel. Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from impacting the motel.

Authorities issued the following tips to safely operate equipment in wildland areas: never use mowers with metal blades on dry vegetation, use weed trimmers with nylon strings; mow before 10 a.m. and never mow during critical weather conditions; ensure your tractor, mower and equipment is equipped with an approved spark arrestor; have a water extinguisher with a 46-inch round tip shovel readily available; and keep a phone nearby to call 911 in case of an emergency.

— Mitchell White

Wildfire preparedness meeting planned

MONTECITO — The Montecito Fire Protection District will present a community wildfire preparedness virtual webinar next week.

The webinar, held in partnership with the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade and the Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group, will focus on the county’s Ready! Set! Go! Action plan. The Bucket Brigade will provide insight into the importance of insurance and how to navigate the insurance landscape during and after a fire, according to a news release.

The webinar will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8 via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/99653336189 Passcode: 274565, or by calling 1-669-900-6833, Webinar ID: 996 5333 6189.

For more information, contact Joyce Reed at 805-969-2537.

— Mitchell White