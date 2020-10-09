Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Suspicious package deemed safe

MITCHELL WHITE/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad deployed its bomb inspecting robot to the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office was investigating a suspicious package found in the garden. It was later determined to be an assortment of “personal belongings,” authorities said.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deployed its Bomb Squad to the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon to investigate a suspicious package.

The Bomb Squad was deployed to the garden around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after court bailiffs discovered a duffle bag in the garden. Pictures of the bag were sent to the Bomb Squad, who responded with its remote control bomb inspecting robot to access the package, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The limited activity in the courthouse was halted during the investigation. All nearby businesses were advised to shelter in place towards the back of the business or to evacuate before the robot was deployed.

Around 1:40 p.m., the package was deemed safe. It was later determined to be an assortment of “personal belongings,” authorities said.

Several traffic and sidewalk restrictions were in place for a time during the investigation.

While the incident occurred within county jurisdiction, prompting the Sheriff’s Office to respond, Ms. Zick said that even if the incident were to occur within city limits the Bomb Squad would respond, as they are the only Bomb Squad operating in Santa Barbara County.

— Mitchell White