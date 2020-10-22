Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Vegetation fire burns 5 acres

COURTESY PHOTO

Fire crews were assisted by a water-dropping helicopter while responding to a vegetation fire Wednesday in the 5600 block of Armor Ranch Road in the Santa Ynez Valley. The fire was held to an estimated three to five acres.

SANTA YNEZ — A vegetation fire broke out and burned an estimated three to five acres Wednesday afternoon in a field in the 5600 block of Armor Ranch Road in the Santa Ynez Valley, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department launched a full vegetation response to the area around 2:30 p.m. Arriving units reported one to two acres burning in light fuel in a nearby field. Ground crews were able to access the location, put in hose lay and were assisted by Copter 308 with water drops, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Forward progress was halted by 3 p.m. No injuries or damage were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Two arrested following standoff

SANTA BARBARA — Two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a standoff involving a stolen vehicle that occurred near the 900 block of San Pascual Street in Santa Barbara, police said.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to multiple reports of hit-and-runs that occurred on the Westside, while other calls reported a DUI driver in the area. The vehicle, a Nissan minivan, had been reported stolen, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The vehicle was located on Castillo Street and was followed to the 900 block of San Pascual, where a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver, Daisy Echevarria, 20, exited the vehicle without incident. She reported an additional passenger, though due to the vehicle’s dark-tinted windows officers were unable to locate anyone inside. Attempts to contact the subject verbal were also unsuccessful, Mr. Wagner said.

Units on scene determined, citing safety concerns, to have the police armored vehicle respond. Officers then saw a man laying across the seat of the vehicle. The man, 18-year-old Jesus Montero Aguilar Jr., was motionless and “possible in a varying state of consciousness,” Mr. Wagner said.

Officers approached with NARCAN, though were later able to speak with Mr. Aguilar.

“Officers believed his lack of his initial response at the on-set was likely due to his diminished capacity. Officers then retrieved a wheel chair from the passenger compartment and escorted a compliant Aguilar out of the vehicle. Once the scene was deemed safe, medical personnel evaluated Aguilar’s disposition,” Mr. Wagner said.

A loaded firearm was found where Mr. Aguilar was located.

Ms. Echevarria was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. Mr. Aguilar was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition — both felonies, Mr. Wagner said.

Both suspects were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail after being medically cleared.

— Mitchell White

Controlled burn held Wednesday

SANTA YNEZ — A controlled burn was conducted Wednesday at the Sedgwick Reserve in the Santa Ynez Valley, authorities said.

The three-acre research burn was held just east of and adjacent to Figueroa Creek. It will study the effects of fire behavior on varying rangeland vegetation types and loads, said Lyz Hoffman, public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

The burn was planned in order to minimize impacts on air quality in surrounding communities, Ms. Hoffman said.

— Mitchell White