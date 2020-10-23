Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Isla Vista burglary suspect arrested

ISLA VISTA — A burglary suspect was arrested Wednesday after he was briefly stranded by rising tide on the beach in Isla Vista, authorities said.

Around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive on a report of a burglary that just occurred. The victims were following the suspect, who made his way on the beach and became cornered by the tide, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, 40-year-old Sergei Gonchar, of Goleta, was arrested on the beach near Camino Del Sur approximately 40 minutes later. He was found to be in possession of the items that had just been stolen from the residence, Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Gonchar was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of burglary, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen property. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

Residents are reminded to always lock windows and doors, program interior lights to come on during nighttime hours, install exterior motion lights and to avoid broadcasting on social media that you are away from your home or on vacation.

— Mitchell White

Man charged with vehicular manslaughter

LOMPOC — A felony complaint has been filed against a Lompoc man, charging him with gross vehicular manslaughter stemming from a fatal head-on collision in August.

Issac Valentino De Luna, 20, is charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing injury, as well as driving while having 0.08% or more of alcohol causing injury, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Wednesday.

It is further alleged that Mr. De Luna personally inflicted great bodily injury and that he was driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.15%, Ms. Dudley said.

The Aug. 22 collision occurred on Harris Grade Road in Lompoc, which resulted in the death of Benjamin Romayor.

Mr. De Luna is out of custody on bail of $100,000, Ms. Dudley said.

— Mitchell White