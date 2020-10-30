TRAFFIC, CRIME & FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested for trying to lure child

COURTESY PHOTO

Angel Saloman

SOLVANG — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspect who was arrested last week in the 1700 block of Mission Drive after attempting to lure a 12-year-old into sexual acts in exchange for flavored tobacco products.

Angel Saloman, 20, of Solvang, was arrested Oct. 20 on suspicion of arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes (felony), sending harmful matter to seduce a minor (felony), attempting to furnish tobacco to a minor (misdemeanor) and possession of metal knuckles (felony).

He is now being held on $100,000 bail.

A parent was following the suspect who was stalking her child on a social media app, public information officer Raquel Zick said.

Ms. Zick said the parent reported she had intercepted messages from the suspect to her child via Snapchat and was in the area to catch the suspect, who was allegedly planning to meet up with the child to exchange sexual acts for flavored tobacco products.

The case remains under investigation and sheriff’s detectives are following up.

Anyone who has additional information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Rivlin at 805-686-8154 or jor3148@sbsheriff.org.

Informants can also remain anonymous and contact the sheriff’s office’s tip line at 805-681-4171 or sbsheriff.org.

The sheriff’s office is also reminding parents of the importance of monitoring social media platforms and of the lure of flavored tobacco. Addictive flavored tobacco products can be used as a commodity for child consumers who cannot legally purchase them to lure children into dangerous acts.

Visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website (www.ftc.gov) for more information about online safety for children and tobaccofreeca.com for information on tobacco use and e-cigarettes.

— Grayce McCormick

Structure fire damages single family home

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded during a smoke investigation Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Cieneguitas Road.

According to the department, there was heavy smoke coming from an exterior deck attached to a single-family, single-story, wood-framed home.

No one was inside the house, and there were no injuries.

Firefighters knocked down the flames in 10 minutes, and other than smoke damage, no fire damage occurred inside the home.

There was damage to the exterior walls as well as extensive damage to the deck.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause.

— Grayce McCormick