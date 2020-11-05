Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

American Medical Response paramedics check a bicyclist’s heart after a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning at Castillo Street and Cabrillo Boulevard. Witnesses reported the truck was moving quickly. The bicyclist suffered minor injuries.

DUI arrest made in collision

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a major-injury collision that occurred Monday night, authorities said.

Around 2:40 p.m. Monday, Santa Maria California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of Brown and Betteravia roads on reports of a two-vehicle collision with a driver trapped inside. Cesar Gonzalez, 23, of Guadalupe, was traveling south on Betteravia Road as 19-year-old Fidel Lopez, of Santa Maria, was traveling north on Betteravia Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Brown Road directly in the path of the vehicle driven by Mr. Gonzalez, according to the CHP.

Mr. Gonzalezes’ vehicle sustained major damage and he was trapped inside. The vehicle driven by Mr. Lopez spun around and he attempted to flee the scene, though was only able to drive a short distance away due to the damage his vehicle sustained, authorities said.

Mr. Gonzalez was removed from the vehicle by Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel before being airlifted to Marian Regional Medical Center. He suffered two fractured femurs, the CHP said.

Mr. Lopez was found to be under the influence during the time of the collision and was arrested on suspicion of hit and run and DUI, both felonies.

— Mitchell White

Resurfacing project continues

CARPINTERIA — A project to resurface State Route 150 from the Highway 101 interchange in Carpinteria to the Ventura county line continues this week.

The grinding a paving operation will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with motorists and bicyclists encountering one-way reversing traffic control with a pilot vehicle in various locations to the county line, according to Caltrans officials.

The intermittent closures of the 101 onramps and offramps in both directions near the 150, originally scheduled for Friday, have been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Motorists are advised to use the 101 ramps at Bailard Avenue, officials said.

Electronic message boards will be activated near the work zone. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

— Mitchell White

Pavement project underway

SANTA BARBARA — Conduit installation work is underway on portions of Santa Barbara Street as part of the FY20B Pavement Maintenance Project.

The work began Tuesday, with the new underground conduit and wiring aimed at ensuring reliable traffic signal operations in the area. Most of the existing equipment is 50 to 60 years old and near the end of its service life, according to city officials.

Detours in the surrounding areas will be in effect to minimize construction duration and disruption to normal traffic flow. Traffic control and temporary delays should be expected along Santa Barbara Street and associated cross streets. Access will be maintained for residents and businesses, although temporary disruptions should be anticipated, especially while paving activities are taking place.

Road closures and detours are expected at the following dates and locations: Nov. 12, Santa Barbara and Cota streets; Nov. 18 to 20, Santa Barbara and Carrillo streets; Nov. 24, Santa Barbara and Carrillo streets; Dec. 2 to 4, Santa Barbara and Figueroa streets; Dec. 10 to 11, Santa Barbara and Anapamu streets; Dec. 16 to 18, Garden and Anapamu streets; Jan. 4 to 6, Santa Barbara and Micheltorena streets.

No parking signs will be posted at least 72 hours prior to construction and detour signs will be in place. The city has contracted with Granite Construction, who is working on the project in conjunction with Earthbound Electric. The project is funded through Measure C.

— Mitchell White