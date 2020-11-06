Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Man dies in jump from overpass

SANTA BARBARA — A man was fatally injured Thursday after jumping from the La Cumbre Road overpass onto Highway 101, authorities said.

Around 9:47 a.m. Thursday, officers from Santa Barbara Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to several 911 calls reporting the person jumped off of the chain-link fence on the overpass onto the 101.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews were the first units on scene, followed by police and CHP officers, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, police spokesman.

Authorities said the victim was an employee of a nearby gas station and convenience store. Store employees declined comment to the News-Press and the victim’s identity was withheld pending next of kin notification, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

The victim was reportedly suffering from depression and he jumped shortly after scaling the fence.

“There was no ability to negotiate or no time to prevent him from doing so,” Sgt. Ragsdale said.

— Josh Grega

Man arrested in Halloween attack

COURTESY PHOTO

Uriel Blanco

GOLETA — A Santa Barbara man has been arrested in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred Oct. 31 at the corner of Hollister and Kellogg avenues, authorities said

Uriel Blanco, 26, was arrested around 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Milpas and East Mason streets. He was arrested on suspicion of a warrant in connection with the attack, inflicting great bodily injury and attempted murder, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

He is being held on $1 million bail.

— Mitchell White