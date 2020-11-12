Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Fire crews douse garage fire

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

GOLETA — A fire broke out Wednesday morning in the garage of a single-family residence in the 4500 block of Auhay Drive in the Goleta Valley, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 10:20 a.m. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were assisted on scene with crews from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, with arriving units reporting heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage of the home, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Crews made an aggressive attack and knocked down the fire within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported, Capt. Bertucelli said.

Crews remained on scene for a time doing overhaul. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Woman arrested after standoff

SANTA BARBARA — A woman was arrested after an hours-long standoff Wednesday morning stemming from a domestic violence incident, police said.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Westmont Road, which is within the city’s jurisdiction. The woman, whose name was withheld, initially refused police commands to exit the home and barricaded herself inside for several hours, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The woman’s spouse, who suffered serious injuries but did not require hospitalization, was able to exit the home safely while police were on scene, Mr. Wagner said.

While police negotiated with the woman, authorities obtained a warrant for her arrest, as well as a search warrant, Mr. Wagner said.

The police department deployed its Crisis Negotiation Team as well as the department’s SWAT vehicle in order to “preserve the sanctity of life,” slow things down and try and coax the woman from the home, Mr. Wagner explained.

She exited the home around 5:10 p.m. and was taken into custody. She is being held on domestic violence related charges, as well as assault with a deadly weapon charges, he said.

The woman is accused of using “an array of household items” to injure her spouse, Mr. Wagner said.

— Mitchell White