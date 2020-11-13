Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

One injured in rollover crash

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday near the intersection of State Street and State Route 154. The vehicle rolled off the street into a retaining wall next to Palapa Restaurant, though no one in the restaurant was injured.

SANTA BARBARA — A person suffered moderate injuries Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred near the intersection of State Street and State Route 154 just outside the city of Santa Barbara, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived and found the vehicle’s lone occupant trapped inside. The vehicle rolled off the street into a retaining wall next to Palapa Restaurant, though no one in the restaurant was injured, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Gravel truck spill slows traffic

SOLVANG — Portions of the southbound side of Highway 101 were shut down Thursday morning due to a gravel truck spill, officials said.

A SigAlert was in place around 9 a.m. Thursday for the right and middle lanes of the 101 at the Nojoqui Grade. Drivers were advised to use caution and expect short delays toward the Gaviota area, according to Caltrans District 5.

The left lane remained open, while all lanes of the 101 were open by 11 a.m. No injuries were reported.

— Mitchell White

Pavement project continues

SANTA BARBARA — Conduit installation work is continuing on portions of Santa Barbara Street as part of the FY20B Pavement Maintenance Project.

The work began Nov. 3, with the new underground conduit and wiring aimed at ensuring reliable traffic signal operations in the area. Most of the existing equipment is 50 to 60 years old and near the end of its service life, according to city officials.

Detours in the surrounding areas will be in effect to minimize construction duration and disruption to normal traffic flow. Traffic control and temporary delays should be expected along Santa Barbara Street and associated cross streets. Access will be maintained for residents and businesses, although temporary disruptions should be anticipated, especially while paving activities are taking place.

Road closures and detours are expected at the following dates and locations: Nov. 18 to 20, Santa Barbara and Carrillo streets; Nov. 24, Santa Barbara and Carrillo streets; Dec. 2 to 4, Santa Barbara and Figueroa streets; Dec. 10 to 11, Santa Barbara and Anapamu streets; Dec. 16 to 18, Garden and Anapamu streets; Jan. 4 to 6, Santa Barbara and Micheltorena streets.

No parking signs will be posted at least 72 hours prior to construction and detour signs will be in place. The city has contracted with Granite Construction, who is working on the project in conjunction with Earthbound Electric. The project is funded through Measure C.

— Mitchell White

Suspect sought in string of robberies

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of robbing several liquor stores in recent months.

On multiple occasions between August and October, the suspect entered the Santa Maria liquor stores, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money and fled. The last three robberies occurred within an hour of each other between 8:43 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspect, who is described as having a medium build and believed to be in his mid to late 30s, is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Members of the public are urged not to approach or contact the suspect if seen, rather to call 911 to contract authorities immediately.

Police continue to investigate the robberies. Anyone with information on the investigations or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781 ext. 1929. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

— Mitchell White