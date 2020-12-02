Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Officers injured during arrest

SANTA BARBARA — Several Santa Barbara Police officers were injured during the commission of an arrest on Tuesday, police said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a domestic battery in the 200 block of South Milpas Street. The suspect, Ramon Dario Ramirez, 27, of Santa Barbara, was on active parole and is accused of physically assaulting an acquaintance before fleeing in a vehicle, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

Officers located Mr. Ramirez’s unoccupied vehicle in the 4000 block of State Street. Further investigation led officers to a temporary encampment along Highway 101, where Mr. Ramirez was located along with other “uncooperative transients,” Mr. Wagner said.

While Mr. Ramirez was being taken into custody, a USP HK-40 gun was seen protruding from an interior jacket pocket, he said.

“While the gun was being removed Ramirez attempted to fight the Officers’ grasp and flee,” Mr. Wagner said in a news release. “Ramirez and several Officers went to the ground in an attempt to bring him into custody. Ramirez at 6 feet and 200 Lbs., was taken into custody following two cycles of a taser deployment. The gun was later determined to be a replica.”

After resisting arrest, Mr. Ramirez began showing signs of a possible opioid overdose. An officer administered two doses of Narcan before paramedics arrived to treat him, Mr. Wagner said.

Several officers were injured while taking Mr. Ramirez into custody. Following medical evaluation at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Mr. Ramirez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, domestic battery, battery on a peace officer with injury and a parole violation — all felony charges.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for power pole replacement

Several road closures and detours are planned over the next week as Southern California Edison replaces or works on existing power poles.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, a road closure and detour will be in effect as SCE, through its contractor, replaces a cross arm on an existing power pole in the 2900 block of Selwyn Circle.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, SCE, through its contractor, will perform work on existing power poles in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Alston Road.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, portions of Paso Robles Drive, west of Barker Pass Road, will be closed as SCE, through its contractor, will be replacing cross arms on an existing power pole in the area.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, road closures and detours will be in place for portions of Via Piccoli and Via Regina. SCE, through its contractor, will be replacing existing power poles in the area. Traffic control will also be in place on Via Los Santos east of San Marcos Road.

From 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 to 6 a.m. Dec. 9, a road closure and detour will be in effect on portions of Toro Canyon Road. SCE, through its contractor, will be replacing an existing power pole in the 300 block of Toro Canyon Road.

— Mitchell White