Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Police coax man from highway overcrossing

SANTA BARBARA — A man was rescued from the Highway 101 overcrossing at La Cumbre Road on Thursday and transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

At around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, police received several 911 calls about the man who was on the opposite side of the fencing at the overcrossing on the north side of the 101. Residents reported the man “appeared distraught and might jump to the freeway below,” said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Several officers arrived on scene and observed a 55-year-old man hanging over the side the overcrossing above the 101 as vehicles drove along the highway. The man, whose identity was withheld, was “gripping the fence by his fingertips and made statements of self-harm,” Mr. Wagner said.

The northbound lanes of the 101 were temporarily closed for a time. One officer was able to convince the man to crawl the north side of the overcrossing, where officers pulled him to safety. The department’s co-response unit responded, which includes an officer who has extensive training in crisis intervention and de-escalation who is partnered with a clinician from the county Behavioral Wellness Department.

The man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage for evaluation and treatment, Mr. Wagner said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing an emergency, call 911. The 24/7, free Behavioral Wellness access line can be reached by calling 888-868-1649 to access a counselor or mobile crisis resources.

— Mitchell White

Fire breaks out at Goleta restaurant

GOLETA — A fire broke out at Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant in Old Town Goleta on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated the fire broke out at an auto body shop in the 5800 block of Gaviota Street, though it was later determined the blaze occurred at the restaurant in the 200 block of Orange Avenue, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Arriving units reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. Crews pulled hose lines and conducted an aggressive attack, while a truck company provided ventilation to the structure, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The blaze was knocked down and no injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene to conduct overhaul.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Police to increase DUI enforcement

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs for the next several weeks.

In addition, officers will be looking for other unsafe driving practices, such as speeding, not wearing a seat belt, driving distracted, and those not yielding to bicyclists or pedestrians. The efforts are aimed at ensuring everyone has a safe holiday, according to a department news release.

“2020 has been a tough year so let’s try and end it on a good note by being safe on the road during the holidays,” Police Chief Joseph Mariani said in a statement. “Taking simple safety measures helps make sure we can all enjoy the holidays.”

Police remind drivers that driving high does not fly. Marijuana, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medications may impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

“There’s no joy in a DUI,” Chief Mariani said. “Sober is the way to go.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White

State Route 246 to reopen today

LOMPOC — The full closure of State Route 246 near Lompoc will be lifted today, as all paving work to resurface the roadway has been completed, officials said.

The 246 was closed Monday through Thursday just east of the separation with State Route 1, near North 12th Street, to Mission Gate Road. The closure, initially scheduled through today, has been cancelled and the roadway will fully reopen today, said Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website, at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Mitchell White

Search continues for missing diver

Authorities are continuing to search for a missing diver who vanished while diving near Santa Cruz Island on Sunday evening.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead in the search for 34-year-old Ryder Sturt, of Port Hueneme. Dive conditions on Wednesday and Thursday prevented divers from searching in the water, though a search by air is continuing until dive conditions improve, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the Painted Cave Preserve to begin an immediate search. Mr. Sturt and his dive partner were tank diving for lobster off of a 20-foot recreational boat that was anchored in the area when the U.S. Coast Guard was notified. The USCG cutter Narwal responded to the request for assistance and searched the waters off of Santa Cruz Island overnight while FOB Mug searched from the air.

Additional vessel and air resources have been assisting with the search efforts since Monday.

— Mitchell White