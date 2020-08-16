Traffic, Crime, & Fire Blotter

Lightning sparks multiple wildfires

COURTESY PHOTOS

Several bolts of lightning struck down Saturday morning throughout Santa Barbara County, including this strike captured in the Santa Ynez Valley.

A large cluster of lightning strikes sparked multiple vegetation fires throughout Santa Barbara County Saturday morning, authorities said.

Around 8:40 a.m., a lightning strike near the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang sparked a 30-foot spot fire. An additional lightning strike sparked a two acre fire off Drum Canyon Road near Los Alamos, and another small fire broke out near State Route 1 near Vandenberg Village, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 10:19 a.m., the fire department received reports of another lightning strike that started a seven acre fire on the Hollister Ranch.

A small brush fire burns near State Route 1 and Vandenberg Village Saturday morning. The blaze was caused by lightning in the area.

Crews halted the forward progress for all the fires by 2 p.m. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

The Santa Barbara County 911 call center received more than 300 calls Saturday related to the lightning, authorities said.

— Mitchell White

Distressed hikers rescued

SANTA BARBARA — A pair of hikers suffering from heat-related illnesses were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

At approximately 3:25 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the area of East Camino Cielo and the Cold Springs Trail. An Air Support helicopter responded and made contact with the patients, including one who needed immediate transport due to a heat-related illness, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

The other patient was transported by ground ambulance for further treatment. Two dogs were with the hikers, though it was unclear if the dogs required further care, Capt. Bertucelli said.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard to Evans avenues. A similar closure is planned during the overnight hours Monday through Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the 101 northbound offramp at Casitas Pass Road and the onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed, according to Caltrans officials.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Evans to Bailard avenues. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the 101 southbound onramp and offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed, as well the offramp at Linden Avenue, officials said.

The northbound 101 onramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed for the next five weeks. The closure will allow crews to shift northbound freeway lanes and install concrete on part of the 101.

The majority of the highway improvements are open. Via Real from the northbound 101 offramp at Casitas Pass Road over Carpinteria Creek will open near the end of the month. Motorists are advised to expect to see crews finishing up construction details throughout the project site.

Crews continue work on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road. The majority of improvements are open for use, though temporary closures are expected as needed to complete work.

— Mitchell White