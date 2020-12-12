Home Local Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter
Road closures planned for power pole replacement

Several road closures and detours will be in place over the next several days as Southern California Edison replaces existing power poles.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, portions of North San Marcos Road, just south of San Marcos Pass, will be closed as SCE, through its contractor, replaces existing power poles.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, portions of Shepard Mesa Road will be closed as SCE, through its contractor, replaces an existing power pole between the 7200 and 7400 blocks of Shepard Mesa Road.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, portions of Auhay Drive will be closed as a pole is replaced in the 4500 block of Auhay Drive.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, portions of Hot Springs Road will be closed as poles are replaced between the 500 and 600 blocks of Hot Springs Road.

From 6:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, SCE will replace a power pole in the 300 block of Toro Canyon Road.

From 7:30 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Dec. 19, portions of San Ysidro Road, south of Sinaloa Drive, will be closed as SCE, through its contractor, replaces an existing power pole in the area.

— Mitchell White

