Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Arrest made in homicide case

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria man has been arrested in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla, police said.

The Santa Maria Police Department’s Detective Bureau and Special Enforcement Team made the arrest on Tuesday. Detectives tracked the suspect to the town of Lindsey in Tulare County, and with the assistance of local law enforcement arrested 20-year-old Jesus Juarez Gracilazo on suspicion of murder.

Mr. Garcilazo was transported back to Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. He is being held on $2 million bail.

— Mitchell White

Criminal charges filed in tree removal

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it has filed a misdemeanor complaint alleging four criminal counts against two residents following the removal of trees in the 1700 block of Paterna Road.

The misdemeanor complaint was filed against James Allen Carr and Enrique Calle Vaseuz as a result of the investigations conducted by city park rangers and the City Attorney’s Office prosecution staff. The defendants are charged with three counts of violating Santa Barbara Municipal Code for unlawful tree removal at parkway, and one count for unlawful tree removal at setback. The maximum sentence for each count is six months in jail and/or a fine of $1,000, according to a news release.

“I believe this is an appropriate response from the City,” Mayor Cathy Murillo said in a statement. “All Santa Barbarans suffer when our urban forest is damaged.

“I would urge anyone with concerns about street trees or trees in their front yard to contact the City’s urban forestry staff before doing any cutting or pruning.”

City Attorney Ariel Calonne separately announced that he will seek Santa Barbara City Council authority to bring a civil action to recover treble damages for trespass.

— Mitchell White

Property owner reaches settlement

ISLA VISTA — Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Wednesday that the Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit of the D.A.’s Office has reached a civil settlement with property owner CP910BMIV LLC, and property management company, Isla Vista Luxury Living, Inc., to resolve consumer protection claims.

The civil complaint, filed in Santa Barbara Superior Court, alleged that between August 2018 and December 2019, the defendants committed unlawful business practices by failing to employ an on-site janitor, housekeeper, or other responsible person in an apartment complex with more than 16 units, Ms. Dudley said.

An on-site person is required at these larger apartment complexes to ensure that tenants’ needs are properly met.

As part of the settlement, both defendants admitted liability and agreed to pay a total civil penalty of $16,000 to the county. The defendants are also permanently enjoined from violating California Code Regulations title 25, section 42.

In a news release, Ms. Dudley said, “laws designed to protect tenants are extremely important, particularly in communities like Isla Vista where there is often an inherent imbalance of power between landlords and tenants. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is committed to enforcing these laws and to protecting the rights of tenants in Santa Barbara County.”

— Mitchell White

Assistance sought to ID kidnapping suspect

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping.

Just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 18, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Curryer Street in response to the incident. The suspect allegedly jumped a fence into the victim’s yard, brandished a handgun and demanded that the victim follow him. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with facial hair who stands 5-foot-6 to 6-feet tall and weighs 230 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, dark baseball cap and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 805-928-3781 or the tip line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

— Mitchell White

Shooting under Investigation

GUADALUPE — At the request of the Guadalupe Police Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Guadalupe.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of Escalante Street. No additional details were released, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s detectives at 805-681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or at www.sbsheriff.org.

— Mitchell White