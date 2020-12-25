Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Man arrested on gun, drug charges

COURTESY PHOTO

Officers seized four handguns, ammunition, eight grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of methamphetamine after serving a narcotics search warrant Thursday in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — A man was arrested and is facing several gun and drug charges following the service of a narcotics search warrant Thursday afternoon in Santa Maria, police said.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Santa Maria Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team, Community Service Unit and detectives served the warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Estriga Court, according to a department news release.

During the search of the residence, officers found four handguns, ammunition, eight grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of methamphetamine, police said.

Saam Jean Massoudi, 37, who is a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $500,000 bail.

— Mitchell White

Drive sober campaign underway

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is reminding the public about the importance of being safe and sober when you are driving this holiday season.

The Sheriff’s Office will have personnel on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The enforcement effort is part of the national campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” intended to show zero tolerance for drunk driving and to keep roads safe, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“This year has been challenging and difficult on all of us,” Sgt. John Maxwell said in a statement. “The last thing we need is more heartbreak and tragedy. Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone can have a safe holiday.”

Authorities remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White

Fire damages motor home

SANTA MARIA — Several people were able to escape injury after a motor home caught fire Thursday morning in the Santa Maria Valley, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. Thursday to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Clubhouse Drive. Arriving units reported a motor home that was 50% consumed by fire near an adjacent structure, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Two people were able to flee from the motor home, and all other occupants in the adjacent structure were able to exit safely. Fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby structure, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White